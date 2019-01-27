Midland Elementary principal announces winter closings in style

The frigid temperatures and all the snow have led to a lot of closings in Iowa and Illinois over the past week, and could lead to more this upcoming week. But, one school in Iowa adds a little fun for their students and faculty when they break the news. The Midland Elementary School principal, Angela Ruley, doesn't cancel school like most.

“I guess as a former music teacher I like seeing the fact that music is bringing people together and making people chuckle,” said Ruley. “Especially this week, as the weather really does not look great and has not been great for several days.”

Ruley uses her love for music to get the message out, and to spend quality time with family.

“There's times where they will give a line that rhymes and I'll be like oh that's a really great idea, because sometimes you kind of get bogged down,” she added. “After you listen to it so many times, you kind of lose your train of thought and a fresh set of ears coming on makes it better. My husband has kicked in as well he's pretty clever with lyrics.”

The popularity of Angela’s music videos has caught on, and other schools have seen the work she’s put in.

“I've actually had other districts contact me here in the area to know if they can do one with us,” Ruley said. “That's really fun because now it's like music is bringing everybody together.”

She has a few works ready in case she has to use them this week, but she won't be giving any sneak peaks.

“I can't do that, this one is our first family video that we've done with all of us in it,” she said. “We'll keep on making the videos and making the parents and the kids smile because that's what it's really all about.”

The Midland Elementary Facebook page has all of Angela's music videos, you'll be able to see what she and the Ruley family have planned on there if midland has to cancel.