Midwest-inspired pizza coming to Casey's General Store

Casey's General Store announced its newest pizza creation.

Casey's said the pizza is Midwest-themed and includes pulled pork, bacon, fire-roasted corn and Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce.

It will go on sale starting Sunday.

The pizza doesn't have a name yet, but there will be a naming contest between Sunday and Sept. 14. The winner will be announced Sept. 28 and will get a yearlong supply of pizza.

“Casey’s is based in the heart of the Midwest, and we really wanted to showcase this with the ingredients on our new Midwest Mystery Pizza,” said Art Sebastian, Casey’s Vice President of Digital Experience.

