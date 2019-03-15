Midwest lawmakers concerned vow to protect crop insurance after White House budget proposal

Crop insurance is an important tool for many Midwest farmers. However, they could end up paying more for it if Congress doesn’t act.

President Donald Trump’s administration is asking American farmers to pay more of their crop insurance premium.

In the White House’s new budget proposal, farmers would be asked to pay 52% of their crop insurance premiums, up from 38%.

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) said, “Not necessarily surprising because the president has done different types of maneuvers in his past budgets.”

The administration writes this would be “…reducing overly generous crop insurance premium subsidies…”

The head of the National Farmers Union, Roger Johnson, said, “There is a very clear disconnect between President Trump’s priorities and the economic realities facing family farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.”

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) said, “I will do everything I can to restore the crop insurance program and have it at a level that reflects the fact that our family farmers are going through tough times and that we’re there for them.”

Ernst said, “I do intend to protect crop insurance and other things that might impact agriculture for the negative.”

The White House proposal would also stop some farmers from accessing farm program benefits if their adjusted gross income is more than $500,000.

The current cutoff is $900,000.

These changes can’t become law without congressional approval.

