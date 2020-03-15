Mighty Con continues at Rock Island expo center

If you are a comic lover, Mighty Con continues Sunday at the expo center in Rock Island from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is the third year it is being held at the QCCA Expo Center. The convention features over 300 artist tables, vendor booths, and special guests. Although the organizers of the event discussed possibly canceling "mighty con" due to the coronavirus, they decided to go on with the event and take the necessary precautions along the way. Randy Beasley, lead promoter for the event says they are taking the necessary precautions.

“We are doing a heavy in and out count and making sure we don't go over the 250 people at all times including artists and vendors. We have hand sanitizer stations everywhere, we are advocating the washing of hands, we are handing out a lot of comic books, gloves, even though that's technically not a -- that’s still a precautionary measure." He said.

