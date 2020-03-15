Mighty Con takes over QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island

Mighty Con wraps up Sunday at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island. Organizers say while they did not cancel the event they did put precautionary measures in place amid COVID-19 concerns.

Mighty Con wraps up Sunday at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island. Organizers say while they did not cancel the event they did put precautionary measures in place amid COVID-19 concerns. (KWQC)

The event, which ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday, features over 300 artist tables, vendor booths and special guests.

This is the third year for the event.