Milan boy surprises law enforcement with donuts as "thank you" for their service

Remember 911 18 years later, Michael Ressen, an 8-year-old boy from Milan surprised local law enforcement with donuts as a thank you for their service and for what they do. (KWQC)

The police officers said this was a pleasant surprise and it warmed their hearts knowing kids still care.

Michael learned about 911 in school and says it was his idea to give back to the police and firefighters.