Milan business feeds people for free on Christmas Day

People in Milan got a free meal and children received free gifts from Finn’s Funn Spot on Christmas afternoon. The video Arcade venue held it’s Free Christmas event from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Danielle Surber, manager of the video arcade and Joe Ende, owner of the business held things down in the kitchen. Not only making sure people's bellies were full, but also happy.

“I’m excited to be here because the games are super cool and Santa is here today. They have really cool gifts,” said a family in attendance.

Tons of gifts donated from community members and businesses for children to have for free.

“I might give this to my brother because I have a hoverboard. So I might keep this,” said a young boy in attendance.

Surber and Ende say the Milan community has supported them and this is their way of saying thank you.

“We just want to give back as much as they have given us here in the community. It just makes your heart feel full,” said Surber.

In this season of giving, they hope the free meal and free presents for kids will make a difference.

“Watching the faces of the adults, the children, just people period. There’s just no explanation of the feeling that you get knowing that you made a little brighter day for somebody,” said Surber.

Although they may not know the people that come or the impact they leave. It’s the emotions that speak louder than words.

“I just want to say I’m going to have a great time here and so is my family,” said a family in attendance.

This is the second year Finn’s Funn Spot has done this for Christmas. Last year they served more than 150 people and they're hoping to double that number.