Milan couple being quarantined In Georgia following cruise

Donna and Bruce Hardy of Milan were on a cruise to Hawaii with passengers who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. After spending eight days in isolation in their room on the cruise ship, they are now being quarantined in Georgia. Donna says her room at the quarantine facility is terrible, and she's been suffering from headaches due to mold in the bathroom.

"Our room is terrible. You know our eyes water when we go in to use the toilet. We've not showered since we got here. We're not gonna shower in our unit so we're sponge bathing in the kitchen sink. Even if we could shower, we don't have clothes. We just want a clean safe place to serve our quarantine. That's all we ask. I'm usually very strong but I've lost it the last couple days. Anxiety attacks. We just want to be treated with dignity and we don't have it" said Hardy.

The couple will be in quarantine until March 26th. They're hoping that the State of Illinois will allow them to come home sooner, or at the very least, to be given a new room for the remainder of their quarantine.