Milan marijuana dispensary prepares for NYD crowd

A Milan marijuana dispensary prepared for a New Year’s Day crowd on New Year’s Eve.

Nature's Treatment prepared for a New Year's Day crowd at its dispensary. (KWQC)

On January 1, 2020 Illinois will legalize selling recreational marijuana to adults 21 and over.

Nature’s Treatment built a recreational dispensary next to its medical marijuana dispensary once the bill passed and it became licensed to sell.

Nature’s Treatment said it plans to open its doors at 6 a.m. on Wednesday to sell recreational marijuana.

Until then, the dispensary set up a heated tent outside of its building for customers to keep warm instead of waiting outside in the cold.

Dennis Smutzer, a friend of the owner of Nature’s Treatment, said he’s helping DJ and run the tent event.

“I do believe it’s going to be a great turnout,” Smutzer said. “We’ve got under a 10,000 square feet heated room.”

The dispensary will run shuttles from a few locations to Nature’s Treatment, which will allow parking priority to medical marijuana users.

The shuttles will begin running at 12 a.m. and run until 9 p.m. on January 1st. The Milan pickup locations include: Blackhawk Bank, Traditional Flooring and IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union. Customers can also park at Stern Beverage where parking will be limited.

On New Year’s Day, the dispensary said it will not sell marijuana flower due to a shortage and priority for medical marijuana users.

Nature’s Treatment said it will still sell edibles and vape cartridges. The dispensary will only accept cash.

Nature’s Treatment said it expects to be busy for the next week or two.