Milan mobile home engulfed in flames over night with family away for holidays

A fire broke out on a trailer home in Milan.

Crews responded to the fire on the 1500 block of Coyne Center Rd. around 12:30 a.m. Neighbors believe a gas line caused the fire.

Some neighbors in the trailer lot were asked to evacuate as crews tried to control the fire. One was Skylar Hobb, who lives in the mobile home to the front of the home engulfed in flames.

"it was a natural gas line fir so all you heard was popping, constant popping. Then we came outside and we had tons of smoke engulfing our house," says Hobb. "We had to evacuate our animals and everything so that nobody got hurt from inhalation."

The trailer shows signs of damage. The property manager says no one was home at the time. Tenants are a single mother with three children.

Neighbors and the property manager tell us that family is gone for the holidays. No word yet on whether or not they have been notified.