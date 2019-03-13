Military officials confirm U.S. Army Captain is among those killed in Ethiopian crash

U.S. Military and Diplomatic officials have confirmed that a U.S. Army Captain was among the 157 people killed in Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Captain Antoine Lewis was a native of Illinois.

U.S. Army North Commander Lieutenant General Jeffrey Buchanan expressed condolences, saying Lewis was "one of our finest."

According to a statement from U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft, Lewis was in Africa on personal travel.

Craft said Lewis was on assignment in Ottawa as part of a military exchange program and assigned to the Canadian Joint Operations Command.

According to local media in Chicago, the 40-year-old Captain is survived by his wife and 15-year-old son.