Military warns alien hunters not to storm Area 51

Everyone knows it’s a joke, but the U.S. Air Force isn’t laughing.

Aliens pose in front of Traditions on Main Street in downtown Roswell, N.M., Thursday, July 3, 2008 during the Roswell UFO Festival. (AP Photo/Roswell Daily Record, Mark Wilson)

More than a million Facebook users have signed up for a fake event called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us," saying they want to storm the Nevada military base on September 20 to “see them aliens.”

The mysterious Area 51 has been the subject of conspiracy theories for decades.

Many people believe the U.S. government stores its secrets about UFOs and aliens at the military site.

The event page states the whole notion of storming Area 51 is a bit of a lark.

“Hello US government, this is a joke, and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan,” said a post by Jackson Barnes, who had just laid out an elaborate, but silly scheme for an assault on the base.

“I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the internet.”

If the military understands it’s all fun and guns, it’s not letting on.

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” a military spokeswoman told The Washington Post. “The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

Alien hunters: You’ve been warned.

Air Force: Remember, it’s a joke.

Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.