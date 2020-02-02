Milk Bank Serving 'Liquid Gold'

Breast milk is often said to be like "liquid gold" for babies -- especially preemies and those with serious illnesses.

Now mothers can drop their "liquid gold" off at "The Hearth Mother Lactation Services" on West Maple in North Canton, Ohio.

It’s a women's health clinic that owner Kaci Godbehere started to help babies and moms with lactation and breastfeeding on a flexible schedule.

That passion led her to reach out to the milk bank a few months ago and begin the process of making "The Hearth Mother" a milk drop.

"It was really just another way I could help make things easier for moms in the area. That's kind of my whole goal,” said Kaci.

Moms have to do a phone screening, sign a medical release, and do blood work before they are clear to donate.

Once the milk is dropped off, it has to be kept frozen.

Then it’s shipped overnight to the milk bank.

This all -- at no cost to the moms.

From there, the milk is distributed not only in Ohio, but in fourteen different states and parts of Canada.

Last year, the milk bank gave out more than 370-thousand ounces of milk.

That's about 3-thousand gallons.

The milk bank says just one ounce of milk can feed a premature infant for three days -- so truly -- every little bit counts.

