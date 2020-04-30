Milltown Coffee facing new challenges one year after historic flood

The historic flooding of Spring 2019 brought record Mississippi River levels to River Dr. in Moline, forcing business owners to act quickly to save their buildings.

Milltown Coffee in Moline was forced to close for months after the record-breaking spring flooding in 2019.

Milltown Coffee was forced to remain closed for months after water, that filled the parking lot and around the property, leaked into the building.

"When the flooding season is coming there’s obviously a chance of that, but in the five years previous to last year, we’ve never had flooding that covered River Drive down here," Cameron Cartee, owner of Milltown Coffee, said, "I came over Monday morning just to see how high it was, even though I knew we were going to be closed. It broke through and was leaking in through the back wall"

Cartee said two inches of river water covered the floor of his business.

“We got it sandbagged off and we had to have pumps coming in and out of here 24 hours a day,” he said.

It wasn't until early June 2019 when the doors of his business would finally reopen.

"Of course it was tough. We lost a ton of money, but if we got through that we knew just from the community outreach and support we got pouring into us, we knew we were going to be able to pick right back up where we left off,” Cartee said.

Now in Spring 2020, his business is facing another challenge that is out of his control.

“I was glad it was not this high this year, but then we had COVID-19 happen, so spring has not been very kind to us," Cartee said, “There’s really nothing, one: we can do about Mother Nature, and two: about a global pandemic.“

Cartee's positive attitude helped him cope with both obstacles.

“You kind of feel bad for yourself, but then you realize there’s a bunch of other people who are just in the same spot as you. So, you just have to roll with the punches and play with the hand that’s dealt to you,” he said.