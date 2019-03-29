Milltown Coffee is feeling the impacts of the rising Mississippi River

Some are having a harder time getting their early morning coffee fix due to flooding. Milltown Coffee, in Moline, has had to cut their hours back because the river is on the rise.

They are doing all they can to keep their doors open to business during this tough time but with a location smack-dab on the river, they are dealing with quite a few detours around their home base and that's making it tough for customers to actually reach them.

The river levels aren't subsiding anytime soon but despite that, they're open with limited hours. They are recommending that people use 41st to get to River Drive or the alleyway near 24th Street at Western Illinois University. They are also encouraging people to be careful as they navigate these alternate routes.

All updates to their hours will posted on their Facebook page and Instagram page.

FLOOD HOURS CURRENTLY:

Monday-Sunday: 8AM-4PM.