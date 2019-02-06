Milwaukee police officer dies after being shot, suspect in custody

NBC15, a TV6 sister station is reporting that an officer has died after being shot in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Police Department's Twitter page has had several updates in the last hour as the situation has been unfolding.

"The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a critical incident that occurred on the South side of Milwaukee," the police station's Twitter page reads.

In a Facebook live press conference, posted by Gray Station NBC15, officials say the officer who was fatally shot was 35 and a 17-year veteran of the department.

"He was doing his job," officials say. "He was working to make our city safer and he died."

You can watch the full press conference below.

Officials say they are not releasing the officer's name at this time. Officials also say this is the third time in eight months that officials have had to discuss the loss of a life of a police officer.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.