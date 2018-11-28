Mini horses visit Illinois nursing home

Nursing home residents in Savoy, Illinois got some special holiday visitors on Tuesday, who brought some pitter patter of little hooves.

Two miniature horses, Bailey and Jasper, came decked out in their holiday finest, much to the delight of the residents,

The horses were brought out by Heartland Mini Hoofs, a group that visits schools, nursing homes, and other organizations in the area,

Andra Ebert from Heartland Mini Hoofs said, " Horses, they're a true spirit animal. I think they touch people and all of a sudden you see people open up that never have before."