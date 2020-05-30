Minneapolis bar collects items for community members in area of protests

A restaurant in the Twin Cities, Pimento Jamaican Rum Bar in Minneapolis, is collecting donations of food and hygiene products to give away to people living where the protests are taking place.

Former TV6 reporter Rebecca David was in Minneapolis Saturday as all hands were on deck at the Minneapolis bar as people helped wherever they could.

The bar and restaurant on Nicollet Ave. is the only place not boarded up in the area, despite the protests going on.

"We are just doing everything we can to continue being a safe space and a beacon and a pillar in the black community," said one of the community members at the collection site.

On Friday, organizers started accepting donations of food, baby items, and hygiene products.

The organizers said items will go to individuals, businesses or schools in St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Bags full of items are coming at a much needed time for students at Sanford Middle School in Minneapolis.

Everything is free and students will get the food on Sunday.