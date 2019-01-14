Minnesota officer is injured, K9 is killed, after responding to reports of domestic abuse

A Minnesota police officer is injured and a police K9 is dead following a confrontation with a suspect.

Duluth police say K9 Officer Haas was shot while responding to reports of domestic abuse.

According to a police report, officers spent about an hour negotiating with a suspect before he opened fire on officers, hitting one officer and killing his K9 unit.

The officer returned fire on the suspect and police later found him deceased.

The injured officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.