Minnesota toddler with genetic disorder to receive $2 million medication

A Minnesota toddler who was denied a potentially life-saving drug for her often-fatal genetic disorder will receive the medication that could cure her.

A Minnesota toddler with a devastating disease needs a $2 million drug - the most expensive drug in the world. Initially, her insurance turned her down, but has since reconsidered... just in time. (KARE/NBC)

The price tag on the medicine: $2 million.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services now says it will cover the $2 million drug Zolgensma. The gene therapy drug was approved earlier this year and has grabbed headlines as the most expensive drug in the world.

Maddy was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA, before she was even born. The condition is often fatal if untreated in infants. It prevents children from walking, breathing on their own or even holding their heads up.

Zolgensma could be a potential cure.

The one-time therapy is designed to treat the root cause of the disease by delivering a fully functional copy of the gene that is missing or malfunctioning. The drug is only approved for use with children up to age two.

Maddy will be turning two next week, so that would be the deadline for her to receive the treatment.

Until now, the state's medical assistance program had been refusing to approve it.