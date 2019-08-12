Minor league baseball team makes history with all-female broadcast team

This season, history is being made at Hayley Toyota Field in Salem, Va. The Red Sox are the first team in professional baseball history to have an all-female broadcast team.

Melanie Newman, left, and Suzie Cool are the first all-female broadcast team for a professional baseball. The are calling the games for the Salem, VA., Red Sox. (Source: WDBJ)

"For me this is showing up and doing my job," Melanie Newman said. "This is what I’ve been doing for a decade and kind of ostrich in the sand, never really peak out to go, 'oh, this is different. Oh, nobody else is doing this.'”

Newman has been joined by Suzie Cool for select games this season. Both are quick to give some credit to others for helping them get to where they are today.

"It's very, very surreal every time you’re up there because at the end of the day I get to call baseball games, and that’s my job," Cool said.

"I don’t want to have this job because I’m a female. I don’t want to have any job because I’m a female. I want to have the job because my resume backs it up, and my body of work presents that,” Newman said.

Both women have served as inspiration to boys and girls in Southwest Virginia looking to follow in their footsteps.

As the season winds down, both Newman and Cool are looking towards the future to see what it may hold in their professional careers. Newman says while rejection is part of the process, she's learned to embrace the moments she's heard the word 'yes'.

She uses her story to send a message to others.

"If this is something you’re passionate about it, don’t let someone else tell you otherwise,” she said.

The Salem Red Sox are a Class A-Advanced Carolina League and a farm team of the Boston Red Sox.

