Miracle Field opens in Davenport

A field of miracles in the Quad Cities, allowing anyone to play baseball on brand new turf. Baseball players said this field will allow them to run bases and actually play - what they couldn't do before on traditional baseball fields.

"This was a long time coming," said Chris Mapes, a little league baseball player. He has been playing baseball since he was 10. Now, he can finally play on this brand new miracle field. He said it was very difficult to play on baseball fields with grass and different textures because of his wheelchair, "it would divet. My wheelchair got stuck in them and it was hard for me to play so they made this field for us."

The project has been in the works for five years. "It's a dream come true really. I've been with Challenger league for 20 years. We've seen multiple injuries with people tripping, people going from grass to dirt and holes in the ground. So this is a much safer field," said Bill Sweeney, Davenport Challenger baseball coach.

That isn't the only problem with traditional baseball fields, "another thing is for us are rainouts. It could rain the night before and the field isn't ready for us the next day. When he fields arent ready for us to play, it's really heartbreaking to tell them the game is canceled. Now we can tell them an hour or two after it rains, that the field is ready to play," continued Sweeney.

brady & kaarin bakiris

"Each child gets a chance to play in something like this and they feel they're equally available to play like the kids or adults," said Kaarin Bakiris, mother of a little league baseball players

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, two teams got to play ball!

"It's really awesome to see. Everybody gets to play, nobody gets mad at each other, there's' no care in the world! Everybody's involved, it's very exciting," said Bakiris.

The field cost $775,000 and is open to anyone who wants to play on it, whether it's baseball, soccer, or just having some fun!

The field will be helping about 200 baseball players with disabilities and just in time for fall baseball!

