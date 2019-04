Miranda Lambert will be making a stop on her headlining tour, Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars, in Moline, Illinois.

Lambert will perform alongside Elle King, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde.

Officials with the TaxSlayer Center say she'll be performing on October 24th in Moline. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available at the TaxSlayer's website and their box office. You can find the website here.