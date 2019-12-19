Miss America to be crowned for the first time in Connecticut

Miss America will be crowned for the first time at a tribal casino in Connecticut.

It’s just one of many changes to the venerable contest, which began in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 1921 as a way to extend the summer season.

The competition, dubbed Miss America 2.0, has recently undergone new leadership and a new direction.

Fifty-one women, from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., have been competing this week at Mohegan Sun, a casino complex located in suburban southeastern Connecticut.

About 4.5 million viewers are expected to tune in Thursday for the finale on NBC.

