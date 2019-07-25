Miss. mother charged after infant twins die under similar circumstances one month apart

A 30-year-old mother in Warren County was arrested Tuesday and charged with culpable negligence manslaughter in the death of her infant daughter.

According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, the sheriff’s office was notified of an infant death in the Oak Ridge community around 5 a.m. Friday, July 19.

When investigators arrived at the home of Brandi Christine Reynolds, they found her 54-day-old child dead in the mother’s bed.

Sheriff Pace said, “Sleeping with an infant can result in the adult inadvertently rolling on to the infant resulting in the death or serious injury of the child.”

The infant that died was the twin sister of a male that died in Newton County exactly a month before, on June 19, under similar circumstances.

Another infant child of Reynolds also died under similar circumstances in Newton County in 2016.

Warren County Investigators are now working with the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services, the Warren County Youth Court and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office as the investigation continues.

Reynolds had her initial court appearance before a Justice Court Judge on Wednesday and her bond was set at $250,000. The case will be presented to the August term of the Warren County Grand Jury.

