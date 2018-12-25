Missed our “White Christmas”. So, what’s next from Mother Nature???

Although some snowflakes quickly passed by the QCA last night it was FAR from enough for a White Christmas! We followed the night with a partially sunny Christmas and highs approaching 50 in many spots for a BEAUTIFUL holiday! Now, we look to some fog developing tonight. Then, Wednesday, clouds will increase through the day and by the late afternoon and into the evening hours ran will move in from the southwest. This rain will be at its heaviest Wednesday night into early Thursday. We could end up with around an inch of rain from this system. Also, we can’t rule out the sound of thunder from time to time especially later Thursday. And, this storm will bring in strong winds with gust to around 40 mph, and that wind will draw in such mild air we look to see highs in the low 50s on Thursday. As we start our Friday temperatures will be ready to fall as the cold side of the storm moves in. This means that we could also see some snowflakes Friday into Saturday as temps crash back to the 30s. For travelers, the trouble spots will lie northwest of Iowa where parts of the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin could see 6 to 12 inches of heavy snow! If you’re travelling to those areas Thursday through Friday you’ll want to use your KWQC QC weather app to keep up with the latest conditions.