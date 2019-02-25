"MissedConnections": Police in Moline search for wanted suspect

Police in Moline are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted suspect.

Police posted a "Missed Connections Monday" post to Facebook, hoping to locate a wanted man wanted in connection with using someone else's credit card to make a purchase at the Walmart in Moline.

The post read in part "You seemed so happy as you loaded up your cart with what seemed like a $1000 worth of items. I wondered what you were going to do after you checked out using someone else's credit card."

Police say the incident happened just after the New Year.

"I often wonder what happened to you after that day," the post reads.

If you've seen this man, or recognize this man, you're asked to call police at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.