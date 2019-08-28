Missing 16-year-old NY girl found safe after flying to London

A 16-year-old girl who had been missing since she flew on her own from New York to London on Saturday was found safe Wednesday.

NBC News reports Victoria Grabowski was found in Nottingham, England, and was waiting to be reunited with her family.

The teen apparently paid cash for her ticket from New York to London, but it was not immediately clear how she got the money.

Meanwhile, a man in the UK with whom she had been communicating online has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

Family members say they returned to their Queens, New York, home in the afternoon to find the front door open and Victoria's clothes missing.

Her parents were concerned she may have gone to London to meet a man her mother saw her chatting with online, according to various media reports.