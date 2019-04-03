Missing Chicago-area boy Timmothy Pitzen possibly found in Cincinnati-area

A Chicago-area boy missing for nearly a decade may have been found in the Tri-State.

The FBI’s Louisville office and the FBI’s Cincinnati office confirm they’re actively coordinating with Newport police, Cincinnati police, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and Aurora, Illinois police.

Aurora Police Public Information Officer Bill Rowley said two police detectives are on their way to the Cincinnati area to assist with the investigation.

The male child was found in the west side of Newport Wednesday.

Newport police say a neighbor spotted him and noticed he didn’t belong in the neighborhood.

He told police he’d been held captive.

The boy was taken to a hospital in Newport to be checked out and police say he is being interviewed by detectives and other uniformed officers.

Police say at this moment they aren’t sure he is who he says he is. They don’t believe he is a missing person from the Tri-State.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Timmothy Pitzen is the only missing child from Aurora.

Pitzen has not been seen since May 12, 2011 when he was 6 years old. He would be 14 years old today.

No officials will confirm whether the boy is claiming to be Pitzen.

Rowley said because the case is nearly 10 years old, they receive thousands of tips a day about Pitzen.

He was last seen May 13, 2011 with is mother as they checked out of the Kalahari Resort at the Wisconsin Dells. Pitzen’s father reported them missing the day before, CBS Chicago reports.

They say that at the time he went missing, his mother Amy Fry-Pitzen was found dead inside a Rockford, Illinois hotel room after committing suicide.

CBS Chicago reports that his mother left a note saying the boy was O.K., and she had left him in the care of unnamed people.

CNN says the note read, “you’ll never find him.”

FBI officials say there will be no further statements made until they have additional information.

