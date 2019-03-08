Missing Illinois woman’s belongings found scattered in field

Around 65 volunteers joined law enforcement personnel Friday in the search for a southern Illinois woman who has been missing since last weekend.

Brooke Naylor, 20, of Harrisburg, Illinois, was last seen in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 3, the same day her Chevrolet Malibu was discovered abandoned in Gallatin County 15 miles from her home.

Illinois State Police are leading a grid search of a remote stretch of farmland along the Eldorado-Ridgway Blacktop Road where Naylor’s car was found, a location approximately halfway between Ridgway and Eldorado.

On Friday, the third day of the search, investigators were surveying the area by plane and drone while volunteers were covering ground on foot and horseback.

“We have found some personal effects in these remote field areas that would belong to Brooke,” said Illinois State Police Lieutenant of Investigations Ryan Shoemaker said Friday.

In an interview with WROY/WRUL News, Shoemaker when asked did not say whether investigators suspect foul play.

“We will not stop [looking] until we find her,” Shoemaker said.

Naylor is described as 5 feet 3 inches, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen with her brown Boxer dog, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at (618) 384-9945.