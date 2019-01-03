Missing Missouri headstone found in Rock Falls

The case of a missing headstone comes to a close after decades in Rock Falls and what cracked the case? police using a digital resource in a powerful way.

“I kept it in my office, I saw it every day, eventually I was like you know what, my goal is to find the family,” said Detective Sergeant David Pilgrim of the Rock Falls Police Department.

Detective Sergeant David Pilgrim was determined to find the owners of a missing headstone. It’s a case he's worked on since 2013, when someone dropped it off at the Rock Falls Police Department. The only information he had was that the headstone was found in the basement of a vacant home.

“The website had a picture of the new stone that had been put in to replace it, but there was no contact information,” said Detective Sergeant Pilgrim.

After searching through the website “Find a Grave", he discovered the gravestone belonged to a family in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Detective Sergeant Pilgrim called the Poplar Bluff Police Department and the Police Chief connected him with State Farm agent Eddy Justice.

“He's the one that really ended up doing all the hard lifting and finding the family,” said Detective Sergeant Pilgrim.

Justice had an interest in Genealogy and after a couple searches. He found the family last week.

“A name of an individual that rang a bell with me here in Poplar Bluff. I knew her son and so I called him and told him what was going on,” said Eddy Justice, State Farm agent. “He told me yeah, that's my great grandfather,”

This Thursday morning, Detective Sergeant Pilgrim wrapped up the headstone and took it to a local business to ship to Missouri.

“We still don't know when, why, how it ended up in rock falls,” said Detective Sergeant Pilgrim.

“Waiting for it to arrive now and we are looking forward to getting it back to where it belongs,” said Justice. “Being a sentimental piece of the history of this family,”

Although it remains a mystery how the headstone ended up in Rock Falls, Detective Sergeant Pilgrim says he is just happy the gravestone is going home, after it sat in the department for eight to ten years.

“I hope it will bring a sense of peace to the family and to know their history and their heritage is still in place, said Justice.

“Case closed and who knows what next strange mystery comes up, but this is definitely one of the unique things I have worked on,” said Detective Sergeant Pilgrim.