Missing Ohio teen's case now treated as criminal investigation

Authorities in Ohio are now treating the case of a missing teen, who vanished several days ago, as a criminal investigation.

Investigators say 14-year-old Jonathan Minard was last seen on April 13.

Minard was at a farm near Harrisburg this past Saturday when he complained of a toothache and said he was calling his mother to go home.

Authorities say his mom never received that call and he hasn't been seen since.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office has questioned a person of interest, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Minard is 5'7" and weighs 145 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, brown pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 330-627-2141 immediately.