Missing blind dog reunited with family after several weeks

A day after a fire broke out in Jan Pearson's kitchen, she let her dog, Callie, outside while crews looked over the damage. A half hour later, Pearson went to let Callie in, but she was gone.

After weeks of posting on Facebook, handing out fliers, and looking around town, the Pearson's thought they would never see her again.

Callie isn't your typical dog. She's blind.

Friday morning, everything changed. Pearson received a call from her neighbor, bringing her the good news she had been waiting for. Callie was found.

"I could see she was pretty boney, so I took her right to the vet and she spent the day there. She got an IV and some tests," Pearson said.

Callie is on the mend now. The Pearson's will continue to spoil her. However, they will now only let her outside on a leash.