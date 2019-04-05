Missing man found dead at Warren County lake development

Authorities in Warren County were called to Little Swan Lake in rural Avon, Illinois Friday morning where the remains of a man were found.

The coroner identified the remains as that of 70-year-old Marty Thurman of Little Swan Lake. He had been missing since March 23rd.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of Mr. Thurman’s death. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Coroner, and Illinois State Police are investigating.

According to its website, Little Swan Lake is a private lake and residential development.

