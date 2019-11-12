Missing man from rural Wapello found dead in boat in Louisa County

The body of a man from rural Wapello was found in a boat on the Iowa River.

Officials with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office say they were notified of a missing man who was last known to be on a boat on the river near Elrick Junction.

The missing person was identified as 55-year-old Jack D. Strause Jr., of rural Wapello.

Just after 9 p.m., Strause was found dead in a boat on the river, approximately a quarter-mile south of Elrick Junction.

Officials say they do not suspect foul play or suicide.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office, Oakville Fire Department, Wapello Fire Department, Wapello Ambulance and MedForce from the Great River Medical Center helped assist.

An autopsy has been scheduled.