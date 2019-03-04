Missing sisters found alive in California after missing for 44 hours

In what's being called an "absolute miracle", 5 and 8 year old sisters were found alive in rugged Northern California wilderness, having survived there for 44 hours.

Leia and Carolina Carrico, who left home on Friday wearing rain jackets and boots, were found dehydrated and cold but in good spirits by a volunteer firefighter in a wooded area about 1.4 miles from their home on Sunday.

They were reunited with their frantic parents safe and sound, thanks in part to survival training they got with their local 4H Club.

Rescuers became hopeful about finding the girls after they came across what looked like an attempted campfire along with prints from their boots and granola bar wrappers.

The rescue effort included a dozen agencies, the National Guard among them, helicopters and tracking dogs.