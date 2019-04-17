Missing woman found dead in Marshalltown, Iowa

Police in Marshalltown said they have confirmed a body found near the Walmart on South Center Street is that of 32-year-old Michelle Grommet.

Grommet, of Mason City, was reported missing March 22. Her body was found Monday, nearly three weeks later.

Police officially identified her Tuesday.

Authorities said the cause and manner of death have not been determined and are pending final autopsy results. So far, there's no evidence of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 641-754-5745

Read the original version at www.kcrg.com