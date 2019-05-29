Mississippi River at Muscatine back in major flood stage

The Mississippi River in Muscatine is back in major flood stage.

City officials say the river is rising for the fifth time this spring and crossed back into major flood stage at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the river is expected to crest late Saturday or early Sunday at 23.5 feet.

Muscatine's Director of the Department of Public Works says once the river reaches 22 feet, crews will start walking the levees again on a continuous basis, but other than that, the city is back to where it was a couple of weeks ago.

The Mississippi River at Muscatine had been in minor to moderate flood stage for the past 17 days, which allowed city staff to clean and temporarily reopen Mississippi Drive, along with some cleaning of Pearl City Station inside Riverside Park. However, projections late last week led to the city reinstalling its flood barriers at Mulberry, 2nd St. and Mississippi Drive.