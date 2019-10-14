Mississippi River crests in Quad City fall flood

The Mississippi River is having an impact on commuters in the Quad Cities again.

River Drive in Davenport is impassable between Gaines and Myrtle streets and Pershing Avenue and Perry Street. Eastbound River Drive is currently being detoured at Marquette Street and westbound River Drive is being detoured at 4th Street.

In Moline, part of River Drive is also closed because of water on the roadway. Despite that, we observed some people still driving through the high water.

The river crested Monday afternoon around 17.31 feet. It is expected to slowly fall, but it will remain above flood stage for several days, possibly through the end of the month.

Expect closures on both sides of the river for a least a couple more days.