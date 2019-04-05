Mississippi River flood closes most locks in region

Barge and any other traffic are at a standstill on the Mississippi River due to the flood. The Army Corps of Engineers confirmed Friday, April 5th, 2019 that Lock-and-Dam 15 in Rock Island will be closing overnight.

Alan Marshal with the Army Corps of Engineers says when the river gets to a certain level, the locks shut down because the water puts too much stress on the lock gates.

The Corps controls the Locks-and Dams number 11 through 22.

Only one on them, Lock-and-Dam 19 in Keokuk remains open.

L&D15 will remain closed until the water goes down.