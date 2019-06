Here in the Quad Cities area, we're hoping the worst is over when it comes to flooding in the area.

The Mississippi River crested Saturday at 24.48 feet and as of 12 p.m. on Monday, the river is as 23.9 feet.

In the Quad Cities, the river crested Saturday at 21.68 feet and is currently at 21.4 feet and falling.