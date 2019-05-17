Mississippi River "likely to rise again"; city officials give river levels update

Now that the river is receding, a new update from Davenport city officials say the Mississippi River is likely to rise again next week.

In an announcement released Friday morning, officials say the city received notice from the National Weather Service of the potential rise.

"Due to predicted levels of 18 to possibly 20 FT, the City is suspending street and riverfront cleaning and sandbag collection activities until further notice," the announcement read on Davenport Public Works' Facebook page.

More information from the release is included below.

"Individuals who still have sandbags at their location and who are impacted at river levels of 18 to 20 FT are encouraged to keep, and/or, put their flood protection back in place.

Sand and empty sandbags are available for delivery to residents and businesses impacted at predicted river levels. Request sand and sandbags by calling 563.326.7923, 7 AM to 3 PM. Staff will accept requests and make deliveries Mon-Fri and on Sat May 18th and Sun May 19th.

City staff is monitoring the forecast and river levels and is prepared to implement flood measures as needed in response to rising river levels.

Motorists are advised it is possible recently removed street closures on River Dr will return next week."