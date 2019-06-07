Mississippi River over flood stage for 91 consecutive days as of next week

Thursday will mark 91 consecutive days the Mississippi River has been over flood stage, which is 15 feet.

Davenport Public Works officials say the Mississippi at Rock Island could recede to under major flood stage on Thursday, ending its streak. Major flood stage is 18 feet.

The river has spent 23 days at 15 to 18 feet, 39 days at 18 to 20 feet and 29 days at 20 to 23 feet since March 15.

As Friday afternoon, the river level was at just under 20.7 feet. It is predicted to begin dropping fairly quickly on Monday. However, the National Weather Service says conditions remain susceptible to new rises or a further slowed recession if we shift back into a wet weather pattern.

As the river falls, crews will be able to clean up and reopen roads. Street closures and lane reductions will begin to change next week.

Officials say streets will be open as quickly as they can be and are asking for patience. They say debris and mud have to be removed, and roads will be have to checked for signs of underground utility or pavement failure before they can be reopened.

Both the River's Edge and the Compost Facility are also expected to reopen sometime next week, and scheduled River Bandits games will happen as planned.