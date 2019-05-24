Mississippi River slowly rising in the Quad Cities

The Mississippi River is slowly rising in the Quad Cities. As of Friday afternoon, it was at 16.73 feet and it's projected to reach 17.4 feet by next Thursday.

However, with all the rain the National Weather Service is predicting another crest as high as 18 feet and even up to 22 feet.

You can find the latest river levels at this link.