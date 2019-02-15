Mississippi Riverfront To See Changes

The plan was revealed on Friday to the public and to stakeholders at once.

It includes nine phases of construction along Main Street in Davenport, totaling $53 million. Some of the phases are the construction of Celebration Plaza, an event space.

Other plans include a Sky deck Pavilion, Main Street Promenade, Main Street events lawn and River Edge public art, playgrounds, river access, and more.

"The goal of this project is to integrate an artistic vision into the ongoing development of the river vision plan, ensuring grater opportunities for the public to enjoy the Mississippi river front and downtown" explained Steve Ahrens, the Executive Officer of Riverfront Improvement Commission.

There is no completion date yet since there is still a lot of fundraising left to do.