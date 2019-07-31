Mississippi Valley Fair increases security for the 100th anniversary

Celebrating the 100th year of the Mississippi Valley Fair, and they've stepped up their security for the big year.

Fairgoers getting checked at security for the Mississippi Valley Fair

There are nearly 300,000 people at the fair for the week, increasing their security in preparation for the big anniversary. But some attendees are still worried, "it's very scary. You never know." said Kelly Vanrycke, a fair guest.

In light of the recent mass shooting at a garlic fest, some fairgoers are concerned for their safety, "it can happen at any place: a movie theatre, garlic festival, a school, or a mall. So it's just part of it's being at the absolute wrong place at the wrong time" said Kay Picolet, who's attended the fair for years.

Over the years, security has gotten tighter, and it's making some Quad Citians feel better. "You used to be able to walk in pretty freely. We now have to walk in through the gate with a simple wand. Makes you feel better about things. I had bottled water and they asked me to toss it because it was open, no problem there. I feel pretty good about it!" added Picolet.

For the centennial, there are approximately 100 police officers stationed around the fairgrounds - and management has no concerns.

Shawn Loter the general manager of the fair said, "it don't worry me because like I said we have a huge police presence from departments and they want to make sure everyone feels good at the fairgrounds."

Bags are checked throughout the day, with security wands checking people after 5 P.M. But some said they didn't have their bags looked at when they entered. "The bags aren't checked. I do feel they need to be checked just to make sure everything's checked and no one's bringing in things they shouldn't be," explained kelly Vanrycke.

In the end, hundreds of thousands of people will still be enjoying the fair, and won't let anything stop them. "If something's gonna happen it's gonna happen. I don't want to take any experiences away from the kids and I don't want them to live in fear" said Deena Hicks, fairgoer.

Some fair-goers TV6 reporter Montse Ricossa spoke to said they didn't have their bags checked and weren't wanded after 5 P.M. - when she spoke with the management, they said they'd look into it and since then, have been checking at every gate.

The fair will be going on until Sunday, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

