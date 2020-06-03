Mississippi Valley Fair still on; 4-H program will go virtual though

The Mississippi Valley Fair is still on according to officials, however, they say the fair will "most likely" look different.

On Wednesday, officials with the fairgrounds announced that the Scott County 4-H extension plans to go virtual this year.

'We will sure miss our 4-H partners this year and look forward to supporting them as they go virtual," officials said. "This change only affects our 4-H program and all open class exhibits are still on. Please read the statement from the Scott County Extension Office below."

Statement from Scott County Extension Office:

"With the safety of youth, families, volunteers and staff as their top priority, the Scott County Extension Council has decided to hold a virtual fair experience for Scott County youth due to COVID-19. Scott County 4-H and FFA youth work very hard throughout the year in all their specific projects areas, including livestock. The virtual platform will provide an opportunity for them to exhibit what they have learned while upholding safe practices for youth, families and volunteers.

"This decision is being made now in order to provide ample time for planning the virtual experience. Information will soon be provided regarding specific procedures and protocols for the Keppy Hall judging and livestock shows.

"Becky Bray, Scott County Extension Director says, “These are challenging times. One thing we know for sure is that we have strong, resilient youth involved in our Scott County 4-H and FFA programs who value service to our community. Although things will not be carried out as we originally planned, we are confident that our youth and families will show leadership as we all do our part to protect each other and the vulnerable people in our county.”"