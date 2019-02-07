Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center sees drop in blood donations due to weather

According to officials with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, they have had a combined total of 68 canceled blood drives due to the weather (1,724 donations).

Officials say over the last three weeks, the weather-related cancellations exceed 2,220 donations. Officials say they've lost more than 500 donations due to appointment cancellations.

"To help recoup some of these losses, the Blood Center will extend additional hours at certain Donor Centers on Friday, Feb. 8 and Saturday, Feb. 9," officials say.

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center officials urge that all those who can travel safely to a donor center, donate blood.

Donors can call the scheduling team at 563-359-5401 or visit this link for more information on extended Donor Center hours and blood drive cancellations.