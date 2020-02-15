Mississippi braces for flooding amid cresting river

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday amid fears the Pearl River at Jackson could reach its highest level in decades.

The restrooms on the Madison County side of the Ross Barnett Reservoir Spillway Park are about the only structure still visible as floodwaters have covered both sides of the popular fishing and boat landing in central Mississippi, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. The gates to the Ross Barnett Reservoir Spillway Park are chained closed as floodwaters have covered both sides of the popular fishing and boat landing in Rankin County, Miss., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. On Sunday, the river is expected to crest at 38 feet. Only twice before has the Pearl River surpassed 38 feet — during the historic floods of 1979 and 1983. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Forecasters believe the river will crest at 38 feet Sunday.

Parts of Jackson and suburban Ridgeland were under evacuation orders, and some people had already filled trucks with furniture and other belongings to get out.

Reeves said more than 2,400 homes and other structures in and near Jackson could either be inundated or isolated by the rising waters.

