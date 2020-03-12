Missouri Valley Conference cancels women's tournament amid COVID-19 concerns

Officials with the Missouri Valley Conference has announced the MVC Women's Basketball Tournament has been canceled. It was scheduled to begin Thursday at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

In an announcement Wednesday, officials said they were planning to play the tournament without any adjustments but would monitor the situation.

You can read the full statement from Thursday's announcement below.

"The Missouri Valley Conference announced today that it has canceled the MVC Women's Basketball Tournament scheduled to begin today at TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Ill. In addition, the MVC has announced that all Conference spring sports contests have been suspended through March 30, effective immediately.

This does not apply to teams and individuals in NCAA competition.

The main priority of the Conference continues to be the well-being and safety of its student-athletes, administrators, coaches, media and fans. The league and its institutions will continue to work closely with local governments and health departments in monitoring the COVID-19 situation internationally and domestically.

Additional details regarding the spring sports season and league championships will be provided at a later date.

All tickets for the MVC Women's Basketball Tournament will be refunded at the original point of purchase."